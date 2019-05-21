Maren Morris is loving the skin she's in.

In a new interview with Women's Health released Tuesday, the Grammy winner reflected on her health and fitness journey and how she came out stronger than ever before.

Back in March, Morris drew a bit of criticism after she shared a picture of herself from "5 years and 20 lbs ago" in San Francisco.

"You were already so small," wrote one social media user. "Now I know you are selling out your mind, buying into a false need to lose weight that made you healthier. Bad choice here."

However, "The Middle" star quickly shut the critic down.

"Uh, chill. I lost weight because I exercise now and didn't back then, which is a completely normal and healthy lifestyle change," she clapped back.

Still, Morris' experience has been an evolution.

"After taking that picture, I went through this horrible breakup, and I lost so much weight," she told the magazine. "I didn't look at my body like it was healthy—when you're going through emotional turmoil, it's hard to eat. That was a wake-up call: I need to address my mental and physical health."