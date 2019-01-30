Why Ben Affleck Won't Wear the Batsuit in the Upcoming Batman Film

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 6:49 PM

Ben Affleck

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Image

Ben Affleck is removing his cape for the upcoming rendition in the Batman series.

Despite his roles in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, the 2021 film The Batman will have a new leading man. According to DeadlineThe Batman is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021 and will reportedly center around a younger Bruce Wayne.

Affleck initially signed on to direct, co-write and star in the film, but in 2017, he stepped down as director and was replaced by Matt Reeves. "I have loved the Batman story since I was a child. He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply," Reeves said in a statement at the time. "I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen."

On Wednesday, the Gone Girl star seemingly confirmed on Twitter his forthcoming absence from The Batman.

Jon Hamm Is Interested in Playing Batman: "I'd Probably Fit the Suit"

"Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life," Affleck tweeted with a link to the Deadline article.

Ben Affleck, Batman

Courtesy Warner Brothers

According to IMDb, some fellow cast members include Joe Manganiello, J.K. Simmons and Jeremy IronsThere's no word yet as to who will replace Affleck in the next movie.

Jon Hamm, however, might have some interest. He fits the look, too, with his well-coiffed and slicked back hair. The Mad Men star told Graham Bensinger in September that he would "probably fit the [Batman] suit."

But there's one caveat for Hamm in terms of joining the franchise. He added, "I am a huge comic book fan, always have been...it depends on the story. It all comes down to the story."

Around the same time that Hamm made the pitch about Batman, fellow superhero Henry Cavill stepped down as Superman and hung up his cape.

Reeves recently hinted at what The Batman will be about. He told Hollywood Reporter in an interview, "It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

