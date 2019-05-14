George Clooney Told Ben Affleck Not to Play Batman

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 14, 2019 7:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
George Clooney, Batman

Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

"Don't do it. 

Such was the warning George Clooney issued to his former co-star Ben Affleckwhen the opportunity to play Batman came along. As the Catch-22 star revealed on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, he had learned his own big lesson from his experience playing one of the titular characters in 1997's Batman & Robin

At that point in his career, Clooney's clout was changing. "After a few films and after the show—what you don't understand is now they're using you…to greenlight films, so you have to think differently than just an actor."

He felt the impact of this when Batman & Robin flopped. 

"[Arnold] Schwarzenegger was paid, I think he was paid $25 million for that, which was like 20 times more than I was paid for it, and, you know, we never even worked together! We worked together for one day. But I took all the heat," Clooney said on the podcast. "Now, fair deal—I was playing Batman and I wasn't good in it, and it wasn't a good film, but what I learned from that failure was that I had to rethink how I was working because now I wasn't just an actor getting a role, I was being held responsible for the film itself."

Watch

Julianna Margulies Says George Clooney Was Her Best Teacher

He continued, "The next three films I did…that was a very specific choice for me to find better projects and work on better projects."

 

Ben Affleck, Batman

Warner Bros

Later on in his career, he crossed paths with Ben Affleck, who would play the same role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the sequel, Justice League. The two worked together as producers on the critically acclaimed Argo in 2012, just a few years before Dawn of Justice

"I actually did talk to him about [Batman]. I said, 'Don't do it,'" Clooney shared on the podcast. "It was only from my experience, which is that, you know…" 

Dawn of Justice was panned by critics and Affleck was nominated for two Golden Raspberry Awards for the film, including one for Worst Actor. The sequel was a box office flop met with more bad reviews. In January, it was reported Affleck will not return for the upcoming Batman film as it will center around a younger Bruce Wayne. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ George Clooney , Ben Affleck , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Hadid, Dior Dinner Party, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Prince Harry Just Made a Major Move to Protect Meghan Markle and Baby Archie's Privacy

Kate Gosselin, Jon Gosselin

What Jon Gosselin Really Thinks of Kate's New Dating Show

Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson

Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket and Prince Launch New YouTube Series

The Bachelorette

A Date Crasher on The Bachelorette? "It's All So Scary," Hannah Says

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.