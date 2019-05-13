Inside Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Low-Key Engagement Party

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are getting closer and closer to saying "I do."

Over the weekend, the famous couple celebrated their engagement party in New York City, a source confirmed to E! News. From several social media posts, the Red Sparrow actress and her 34-year-old art dealer fiancé appeared to enjoy an intimate party with their closest friends and family members.

According to a second source, the special celebration took place at an apartment building. Of the low-key atmosphere, the second insider said it was "as if they were going to a party at someone's apartment."

"They didn't arrive with anyone else," the second source continued, and added that the two looked "very dressed up" and "happy." At one point, Cooke was seen "holding the door" of their Uber and the building door, the same source noted.

Of course, both Lawrence and Maroney dressed to impress on their special night.