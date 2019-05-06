The 25 Most Enduring and Quotable Friends Moments

Fifteen years ago today, six friends got coffee for the final time.

Today, Monday, May 6, is the 15th anniversary of the series finale of Friends, the iconic NBC show that actually seems kind of like it never ended, thanks to Netflix. Reviving Friends and the fact that reviving Friends will never happen and freaking out any time two or more of the cast members are in the same room together has become a national obsession.

When we run out of reunion talk, inevitably conversations just turn into giggly Friends reference fights that slowly lose all meaning. Shouts of "in LONDON" and "Could I BE wearing any more clothes?" and "WE WERE ON A BREAK!" threaten to drive any onlookers away while we're having the best time making no sense. Pivot! PIVOT! J-Man and Channy!

Anyway this is a list of all those references in no particular order that we'll never forget and never not giggle at, and it's entirely just an excuse to giggle while we work, and for you to giggle while you work. That is truly all this is for.