All the Details on Sophie Turner's Wedding Look at Her and Joe Jonas' Surprise Ceremony

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 2, 2019 8:56 AM

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding, Instagram

Instagram / Diplo

Sophie Turner did not say yes to the dress for her surprise wedding to Joe Jonas.

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress (who plays Sansa Stark) tied the knot with her longtime beau in Las Vegas, in total Las Vegas style, on Tuesday night, just after she cheered on his performance with the Jonas Brothers at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Sophie wore an almost $650 sleeveless white silk off-the-shoulder ruffled jumpsuit from Ukrainian brand Bevza's fall 2019 collection, $395 Loeffler Randall gold penny knot mules, and a fingertip veil as she and Joe, 29, recited their vows before an Elvis Presley impersonator officiant at the city's famous Little White Wedding Chapel's Chapel L'Amour. The groom wore a gray suit.

Photos

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

The two exchanged Ring Pops in lieu of wedding rings. Joe's brothers and band mates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas served as groomsmen.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding, Instagram

Instagram / Diplo

Billboard Music Awards performers Dan + Shay performed an acoustic version of their hit "Speechless" at the ceremony. Fellow award show attendee Diplo filmed the wedding and aired it on his Instagram Story. Other witnesses included other show guests, such as Khalid.

Sophie and Joe got engaged in late 2017 after dating for about a year. He proposed with a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring worth an estimated $25,000 to $30,000.

Joe had said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in March that he and Sophie were planning to wed this summer. Sophie has said that her Game of Thrones sister Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark) would be one of her two maids of honor. Williams was not spotted in Diplo's video of the pair's Las Vegas wedding, and she did not attend the Billboard Music Awards.

Also last month, Joe said on the Zach Sang Show, "I mean, we're getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light was necessary. Fly it in."

Much less bureaucracy is involved if foreign couples have a wedding ceremony in France after they get legally married in their home country.

Joe and Sophie have not commented on whether their scheduled summer wedding will still take place.

