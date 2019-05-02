Which Celebrity Set the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet on Fire With Their Style? Vote Now!

  by
    &

Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 2, 2019 8:30 AM

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards were on fire on Wednesday night and we're not just talking about Taylor Swift's opening performance.

This year, the big award show was a night to remember thanks to the speeches that were given, the performances that happened (cough, the Jonas Brothers, cough) and of course the fashion.

Each award show we watch we not-so-secretly tune in to see which celeb rocked the most daring look and which star really won the night based on their red carpet look

While we have our favorites, see Swift's pastel purple RaisaVanessa mini dress or Priyanka Chopra's Zuhair Murad white gown with Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry, we really want to know which star you thought looked best in Las Vegas at the event.

Were you a fan of the Jonas Brothers, who color-coordinated their stripped suits? Or, were you a bigger fan of Cardi B's Cher-inspired yellow two-piece ensemble?

Photos

2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

What about Sofia Carson's lavender, ruffled gown by Giambattista Valli from the Haute Couture 14 collection?

We also loved seeing Eva Longoria on the carpet especially since she showed off her killer legs in a black cocktail dress with pleated top and crystal belt by Alberta Ferretti.

Oh, and how could we forget Julianne Hough's sparkly number by Genny, which consisted of a bikini top, hot pants and a matching blazer? It was gorgeous.

Last, but not least, was Ciara. The singer donned a sexy black gown, with a sheer neckline by Stephane Rolland and had her son, Future Zahir, as her date wearing a snazzy Versace outfit.

Now that you know our top picks for the Billboard Music Awards, make sure to vote for your favorite of the night below!

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joe, Nick & Kevin Jonas

These creative looks have us "Burnin' Up" with style inspiration.

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

There are so many words to use to describe this look, but the best adjective is AwesoME!

Jennifer Hudson, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Somebody needs to shine a "Spotlight" on this glam and powerful suit.

Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

It may have been a few months since she wed Nick Jonas, but PeeCee is giving us bridal glamour in this white dress. 

Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B

The rapper makes money moves in this yellow head-turning two-piece ensemble.

Ella Mai, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ella Mai

The Brit oozes sophistication in this all-black ensemble.

Olivia Wilde, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Not only is the director Booksmart, but she's also pretty style savvy. 

Sofia Carson, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Pastel purple continues to be one of the leading trends on the red carpet, and it's for good reason. 

Eva Longoria, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The actress gives new meaning to the term "little black dress" with this stunning ensemble.

Julianne Hough, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julianne Hough

Glamour oozes from the photo of the star, who shows off her dancer physique in a suit jacket and shorts.

Lauren Daigle, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lauren Daigle

While some stars go for the most over-the-top looks on the red carpet, the singer proves that less is truly more. 

Justin Hartley, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Hartley

The This Is Us actor shows other men how it's done with this retro-looking suit on the red carpet.

Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ciara & Future Jr.

These two are a package deal that everyone wants to be a part of. 

Natalie Morales, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Natalie Morales

Fashionista!The hostess stuns in a white suit-jacket that is inspiring plenty of fashion looks.

2019 Billboard Awards Style Poll
Which celebrity rocked the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet?
8.0%
52.0%
32.0%
4.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
4.0%
