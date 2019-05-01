Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Celebs Dazzle in Pastel at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., May. 1, 2019 6:50 PM

Jessica Michel Serfaty, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It's a pastel dream tonight!

Music's biggest stars are pulling out all of the stops for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with their major style moments on the red carpet. The star-studded event, which is being held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, is proving to be one of the more fashion-forward events of the year. And it seems many celebs are feeling the spring season, because pastel outfits took over the red carpet.

From lavender gowns to yellow 'fits, everyone went for something more dreamy and whimsical when it came to their style choices. It basically looked like Taylor Swift's Instagram page, which is chock-full of pastel colors.

Speaking of, all eyes turned to the "ME!" singer, who lit up the room with her RaisaVanessa mini dress, which featured larger-than-life ruffles and lace in a pretty lavender hue. Another notable outfit? Jessica Serfaty, who made everyone green with envy over her celadon gown. From its sheer bodice, beaded details and feathery hem, her ensemble was a sight to see.

Stars Dazzle in Pastel at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

To see all of the colorful ensembles that hit the red carpet, keep scrolling through our gallery below.

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Currently the queen of pastel, Swift brings the drama to the red carpet with this dreamy RaisaVanessa mini dress.

Jessica Michel Serfaty, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jessica Serfaty

Green with envy! The 28-year-old actress dazzles in her celedon gown that features a feathery hem and sheer bodice.

Beanie Feldstein, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

The Booksmart actress looks like a ray of sunshine with this yellow number.

Katelyn Jae, Kane Brown, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Katelyn Jae

The blonde beauty shows off her growing baby bump in this light blue two-piece.

Sofia Carson, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Go big or go home! The 26-year-old actress and singer shuts down the awards ceremony with this over-the-top lavender dress, which features ruffles galore.

Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B

While this is slightly brighter than other dresses, it's still in the pastel family. She serves us Cher realness with this co-ord set.

Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, 2019 Billboard Music Awards Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Taylor Swift

The "ME!" singer opens the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with this flashy bodysuit that looks like a baton-twirler's outfit. We're living for those baby blue boots.

Cameron Dallas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cameron Dallas

Hello, spring! Dallas skips the classic tux and opts for something more more poppy with his flower-printed pants and white shirt.

For more updates on the star-studded event, E! has you covered. From the winners list to OMG fashion moments, read all about it, here.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Billboard Music Awards special tonight starting at 6 p.m. followed by the 2019 Billboard Music Awards telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC!

