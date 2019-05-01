It's a pastel dream tonight!

Music's biggest stars are pulling out all of the stops for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with their major style moments on the red carpet. The star-studded event, which is being held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, is proving to be one of the more fashion-forward events of the year. And it seems many celebs are feeling the spring season, because pastel outfits took over the red carpet.

From lavender gowns to yellow 'fits, everyone went for something more dreamy and whimsical when it came to their style choices. It basically looked like Taylor Swift's Instagram page, which is chock-full of pastel colors.

Speaking of, all eyes turned to the "ME!" singer, who lit up the room with her RaisaVanessa mini dress, which featured larger-than-life ruffles and lace in a pretty lavender hue. Another notable outfit? Jessica Serfaty, who made everyone green with envy over her celadon gown. From its sheer bodice, beaded details and feathery hem, her ensemble was a sight to see.