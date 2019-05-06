When comparing Chelsea DeBoer's life to her co-stars, it's relatively drama free.

The proud mother of three lives in a beautiful home far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Her relationship with husband Cole DeBoer has never been stronger. And yes, her three kids are pretty darn cute too.

But in tonight's new episode of Teen Mom 2, the MTV star will reveal her struggles with anxiety after welcoming her third child.

"Around six months postpartum, I started experiencing some—I would say—pretty severe anxiety attacks and I think it was a mixture of postpartum and the robbery," Chelsea shared with E! News exclusively. "I think it was a mixture of a lot of things."

She continued, "I think it's really common and it's not something a lot of women talk about. I thought it was important to bring it up on the show."