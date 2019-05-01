Ellen DeGeneres Gets Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani a Pre-Engagement Gift

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 1, 2019 8:24 AM

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2019

Photo By Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM

Time is ticking for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani—literally, according to Ellen DeGeneres

The daytime talk show host is known to give her guests gifts, including that time she gave Jennifer Lopez a clock to give to her now-fiancé Alex Rodriguezas a not-so-subtle nudge to propose. 

Well, DeGeneres believes it worked because the athlete did pop the big question soon after. So, she's shifted her focus to Shelton and Stefani, who have been dating since 2015

"I have something for you to give her," she told the singer and Voice judge on Wednesday's show.  

That something was a clock with a photo of the two kissing as the backdrop. 

"So you're saying...there's a chance she's going to ask me to marry her," Shelton said, flipping it on his girlfriend. 

"Now that she knows that you're waiting for her to ask, now that she sees this, she'll ask you," DeGeneres quipped back. "I'll call her tonight."

Well, it sounds like the ball—er, clock?—is in Gwen's court now. 

TAGS/ Blake Shelton , Gwen Stefani , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

