Clear your schedules pop culture fans. There's a party in Las Vegas that can't be missed.

It's finally time for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and music lovers are in for a jam-packed show full of special moments.

For starters, Taylor Swift and Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie will kick things off with their debut TV performance of "ME!"

Beloved artists like BTS, Madonna, Maluma and the Jonas Brothers will also take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for special performances.

Oh, and did we mention The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson is returning as host and promising more than a few surprises? Buckle up, attendees!