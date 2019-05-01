by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 1, 2019 3:35 PM
Clear your schedules pop culture fans. There's a party in Las Vegas that can't be missed.
It's finally time for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and music lovers are in for a jam-packed show full of special moments.
For starters, Taylor Swift and Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie will kick things off with their debut TV performance of "ME!"
Beloved artists like BTS, Madonna, Maluma and the Jonas Brothers will also take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for special performances.
Oh, and did we mention The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson is returning as host and promising more than a few surprises? Buckle up, attendees!
But before the awards are handed out and the fun begins live on NBC, we have to talk about the fashion. We're capturing all the stars arriving on the red carpet and capturing their head-to-toe looks.
Keep checking our massive gallery above to see what your favorite celebs are wearing in Las Vegas tonight.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Billboard Music Awards special tonight starting at 6 p.m. followed by the 2019 Billboard Music Awards telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?