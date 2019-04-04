Billboard Music Awards 2019 Nominations: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 5:46 AM

Billboard Music Awards Trophy

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image

It's almost time for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson, who is hosting the award show for the second year in a row, announced a few of this year's nominees along with Dan + Shay during Thursday's episode of Today.

So, how are the nominees selected? Well, there are a lot of factors. According to Billboard, the finalists are determined based on key interactions with fans, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement. Of course, performance on the Billboard Charts plays a role, too. This year, the awards are based on a chart period from Mar. 23, 2018 to Mar. 7, 2019.

While fans will have to wait until the big night to find out who takes home a trophy, they won't be kept in suspense for too long. 

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday May 1 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

So, without further ado, here are the nominees:

Read

Kelly Clarkson Is This Year's Host for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Top Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Ella Mai

Halsey

Taylor Swift

 

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentaction

 

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

 

Top Hot 100 Song

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"Lucid Dreams," Juice Wrld

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"Better Now," Post Malone

"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott

 

Top Duo and Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco

Dan + Shay

 

Top New Artist

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Top Collaboration

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Khalid & Normani, "Love Lies"

Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You,"

Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign,"Psycho"

 

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

 

Top Selling Song

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin

"In My Feelings," Drake

"Without Me," Halsey

"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featurng Cardi B

 

Top Social Artist

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

 

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

 

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

 

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

 

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

 

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

 

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift 

Justin Timberlake

 

Top Radio Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

 

Top Streaming Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentatacion

 

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

 

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

 

Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

 

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

 

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

 

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

 

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! At the Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

 

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Rolling Stones

U2

 

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

 

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers

 

Top Christian Artist

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

 

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

The rest of the nominees will be announced shortly.

