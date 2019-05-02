See Taylor Swift's Met Gala Looks That Never Go Out of Style

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 2, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

What can we say? She's gorgeous!

Ever since making her debut at the Met Gala in 2008, Taylor Swift has consistently impressed Swifties and fashion lovers alike with her thoughtful and creative looks.

Monday night is expected to be no different as the "ME!" singer hopefully makes an appearance at New York City's star-studded event.

While clues about her outfit remain top-secret—after all this is Taylor we're talking about—fans are hopeful she will nail the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme to a T. No pun intended.

Until the big reveal, it's hard not to admire her past six appearances at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Photos

The Best Met Gala Looks Ever

Whether rocking her signature red lip or going edgy with black lace-up heels and a metallic mini-dress, Taylor knows how to push boundaries while also showcasing her style point of view.

Take a trip down memory lane as we look at all of Taylor's memorable looks in our gallery below.

Taylor Swift, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

2016 / Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology

You didn't think the co-chair would disappoint on the red carpet, did you? Taylor Swift stepped out wearing a cut-out silver Louis Vuitton dress with black lace-up heels and Eva Fehren rings. 

ESC:Taylor Swift, MET Gala, Oscar de la Renta, 2014

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

2014 / Charles James: Beyond Fashion

A real-life princess has arrived! Taylor Swift looked gorgeous in an Oscar de la Renta blush satin faced organza gown. She completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Christian Louboutin heels and her signature red lip.

Taylor Swift, MET Gala, 2013

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

2013 / PUNK: Chaos To Couture

J Mendel was the lucky designer who was able to dress Taylor Swift as she turned heads while walking up the iconic stairs.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, MET Gala, 2011

Getty Images

2011 / Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

Come through, Taylor Swift! The Grammy winner chose a J Mendel petal gown with Christian Louboutin heels for her evening look. 

Taylor Swift, MET Gala, 2010

Getty Images

2010 / American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity

We've got a star on the red carpet! Taylor Swift wore a Ralph Lauren Collection ivory plisse georgette beaded gown. Her wavy hair was pinned back and she chose to make her lips pop with a bold red hue.

Taylor Swift, MET Gala, 2008

Getty Images

2008 / Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

It's Taylor Swift's big debut. The singer arrived in a sequined Badgley Mischka gown with a small orangey-gold clutch. Little did she know that she would become a Met Gala veteran. 

Article continues below

We have our eyes on you, Taylor! We're crossing our fingers that we'll see you Monday!

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Met Gala special on Monday, May 6 starting at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT! And don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , Taylor Swift , Style , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emilia Clarke

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Serena Williams

From Tennis Courts to Red Carpets: Inside Serena Williams' Rise to Fashion Royalty

Billboard Music Awards 2019 Fashion Round-Up

Halsey, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Outrageous Looks at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Stars Dazzle in Pastel at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

2019 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Celebs Dazzle in Pastel at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.