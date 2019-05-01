Behind Kelly Clarkson's hazel eyes is one heck of a Billboard Music Awards host.

The pop star and American Idol alum returned to the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening to emcee Music's No. 1 Night for her second consecutive year, and she most definitely brought it!

Not only did Kelly wow the crowd with her undeniable charm and comedic stunts, but she also took the stage with an unforgettable performance. So was the world-famous performer feeling the pressure when it came to taking on double duty?

As Kelly told E! News before the show, "I'm not really nervous about either. Performing, obviously, is fun and I am doing 'Broken & Beautiful' from the UglyDolls soundtrack. And then I'm hosting! I just have fun with it. Hopefully they like it and if you don't, whatever. It's happening regardless."