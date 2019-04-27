Now that's a girl squad!

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Saturday an adorable photo of her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson bonding with her cousins North West, Kim Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter, and Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter. The three girls are sitting on what a pool float.

"♡ Happily Ever After ♡," Khloe wrote.

Many fans could not help but notice a theme.

"Kourtney, Kim and Khloe V2109," one of them commented.

Khloe has also posted in the past cute photos of True bonding with other cousins, including her fellow "triplets" who are around her age—Chicago West, Kim and husband Kanye West's youngest child, and Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter.