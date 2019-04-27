Head over heels in awe of Sam Hunt? Trust us: You are not alone!

Perhaps it's his successful music career including hit songs like "Downtown's Dead" and "Take Your Time" that makes you a fan. Maybe it's his private romance with Hannah Lee Fowler that keeps you intrigued.

Whatever the case may be, the country music superstar has developed a large and loyal fan base that has helped him earn a headlining gig tonight at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif.

The 34-year-old will take the stage and perform his biggest hits for thousands of fans. And if the past is any indication, chances are the Grammy nominee will have hearts swooning with his performance.

Whether he's sharing personal lyrics on the stage or serenading his leading lady in front of millions of viewers, Sam has proven to be quite the romantic. And yes, he's an overall good guy too.