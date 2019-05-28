We're just fans, sitting at our desks, asking for a few throwback photos from one of the most iconicJulia Roberts movies ever!

On May 28, 1999, Notting Hill hit theaters and our lives have never been the same. Whether you love romances, Roberts, or the dreamy Hugh Grant, this rom-com is the ideal movie choice for just about anyone.

20 years ago, Roberts' Anna Scott fell in love with a bookshop owner named William Thacker (Grant) while promoting one of her big Hollywood films—after he spilled orange juice on her and she kissed him—and our dreams of being an American who meets a Londoner and starts a romance grew even more.

Even though Anna was in a relationship back in America and she broke William's heart on more than one occasion, this film leads to a happily ever after, an appreciation of Horse & Hound magazine and the most perfect declaration of love we've ever seen in a book shop.