by Johnni Macke | Tue., May. 28, 2019 8:00 AM
We're just fans, sitting at our desks, asking for a few throwback photos from one of the most iconicJulia Roberts movies ever!
On May 28, 1999, Notting Hill hit theaters and our lives have never been the same. Whether you love romances, Roberts, or the dreamy Hugh Grant, this rom-com is the ideal movie choice for just about anyone.
20 years ago, Roberts' Anna Scott fell in love with a bookshop owner named William Thacker (Grant) while promoting one of her big Hollywood films—after he spilled orange juice on her and she kissed him—and our dreams of being an American who meets a Londoner and starts a romance grew even more.
Even though Anna was in a relationship back in America and she broke William's heart on more than one occasion, this film leads to a happily ever after, an appreciation of Horse & Hound magazine and the most perfect declaration of love we've ever seen in a book shop.
Two decades after it first hit theaters we still love the fact that William says "whoopsie-daisies," lives in the pastel streets of Notting Hill, London and has a crazy crew of friends and little sister.
We can't get over the romantic garden date the two lovebirds go on, Anna's sassy wit and the fact that she truly falls for William and proves it by saying, "I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her."
The movie is iconic, one of the best performances from both Roberts and Grant and makes us wish we lived across the pond and had wacky British friends to attend our birthday parties.
Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
Since we can't actually live in the world of Notting Hill, we are going to have to settle for blasting back to 1999 when the movie first came out.
Before we re-watch the film on repeat today, we are taking a look back at the epic fashion and celebrities who attended the film's two premieres.
One was in London, while the other was in New York and both were wonderful. Get ready to go back to the '90s, because it's throwback time!
REX/Shutterstock
Julia Roberts, who played Anna Scott in the film, looked radiant in red as she attended the London premiere where she famously rocked hairy armpits on the carpet.
Tony Kyriacou/REX/Shutterstock
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer showed up to the London premiere of Knotting Hill with his then-girlfriend, and eventual second wife, Caroline Freud.
Peter Jordan - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Rhys Ifans, who plays the hilarious flatmate Spike in the film, was all smiles with his then-girlfriend Jessica Morris at the England event.
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
The country singer, whose song appears in the film, shinned in London as she posed in Leicester Square.
REX/Shutterstock
The adorable Emma Chambers, who played everyone's favorite quirky sister Honey, dazzled in red.
Peter Jordan - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
The House star appeared at the world premiere to celebrate Knotting Hill.
REX/Shutterstock
Of course the "Tiny Dancer" singer rocked colored glasses as he posed at the premiere.
REX/Shutterstock
Roberts attended the New York premiere of her film with then-boyfriend Benjamin Bratt looking sleek and chic in black.
Ron Galella/WireImage
The dreamy Hugh Grant, who played William Thacker in the movie, was as handsome as ever when she showed up at the NYC premiere.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Actress Eva Amurri watched the film with her mom Susan Sarandon's longtime love Tim Robbins and rocked a perfectly '90s dress while doing so.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Actresses and Cabaret co-stars Marisa Berenson and Liza Minnelli enjoyed a night out at the American premiere of the rom-com.
