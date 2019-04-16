Bekah Martinez Enjoys a Glass of Wine After Breastfeeding Baby Girl

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 8:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bekah Martinez, Ruthie Ray

Instagram

Golden hour? How about happy hour!

Such was the case for new mama Bekah Martinez, who took a moment out of her weekend for a glass of wine after wrapping up breastfeeding her newborn baby girl, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard

"Sunset vibes from this weekend," the Bachelor alum captioned a photo of herself with her daughter nursing in one arm and a glass in the other hand on Instagram.

"I was waiting patiently for her to finish nursing before beginning my (single!) glass of wine," the reality star clarified. 

Photos

Celeb Moms Breastfeeding

The star welcomed her little one into the world via water birth on Feb. 1. "Can't believe what a beautiful little girl we have," Martinez said of her youngster on social media as she commemorated the little one's first month. "Also can't believe we've successfully survived 28 nights with a newborn."

The new parents revealed they had been going out back in July 2018. Two months after making things Instagram official, Martinez shared she was expecting. 

"I was in disbelief and thought, 'Is this really happening?'" Martinez told Pure Wow at the time. "I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive."

Needless to say, life has changed for the 24-year-old and Leonard. "This man is wonderful. And handsome. And a great dad. I love him so much, but there's so much you don't see that goes on behind the instagram scenes," she recently wrote on Instagram, noting that they were starting therapy together. "I think it's easy to look at our photos together and think we transitioned seamlessly into a life with each other, and that couldn't be further from the truth."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Babies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Linda Cardellini

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jamie Chung Hollywood Medium 409

"It's Really Hot in Here!" Jamie Chung Is Stressed Out When Tyler Henry Brings Up Motherhood on Hollywood Medium

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Hope Catherine

Today's Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Daughter's Sweet Name

Porsha Williams, Dennis McKinley

2019 Celebrity Babies

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Is Being "Super Gentle" With Her Body After Miscarriage

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Nick Jonas Gets Candid About Starting a Family With Priyanka Chopra Jonas

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.