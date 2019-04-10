It's time to awaken the power of Kim Kardashian!

On Wednesday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star surprised fans by securing her first solo cover for Vogue in the United States.

Photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Tonne Goodman, Kim's cover shot is enough for fans to become intrigued.

But perhaps it is what's inside the pages of this prestigious publication that has pop culture fans talking.

In the lengthy interview, the businesswoman opens up about Kanye West's mental health and political views. As for Kim, she has a major announcement of her own. As it turns out, the mother of three is studying to become a lawyer. Keep reading to find out even more.