Kanye West Visits White House for Meeting With President Donald Trump

Kanye West visited the White House on Thursday for a lunch meeting with President Donald Trump.

The rapper pulled up to the White House in a black SUV around 12:09 p.m. The meeting was scheduled to begin around 12:30 p.m. and was held in the private dining room of the Oval Office. Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, and daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump joined them. West also invited Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown as his guest.

Before sitting down to eat, the group sat in front of the Resolute Desk and talked about North Korea. Trump said former president Barack Obama considered it one of the biggest problems.

"One day. One," West said. "You solved one his biggest problems. We solved one of the biggest problems."

West also weighed in on Trump's work on the criminal justice system.

"I think it's bravery...They tried to scare me to not wear this hat," he said, noting is red "Make American Great Again" hat. "My dad and mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I'm married to a family where, you know, there's not a lot of male energy. It's beautiful though."

He even hugged the commander-in-chief at one point.