Kim Kardashian knows where her loyalties lie.

On Sunday's season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the veteran E! personality found herself rallying around husband Kanye West amid his estrangement with a former friend. In an unexpected turn of events, the "Wouldn't Leave" rapper joined the businesswoman for a confessional to weigh in on this and other matters. While Kanye has appeared on previous seasons of KUWTK in the background, this is the first time he's joined Kim for a confessional.

"This is my first time doing this," West quipped to the camera. "I'm not actually attempting to do good."

According to Ye, he felt inspired to film an interview after seeing something similar in the movie The Incredibles. "It starts off with the interviews! The superheroes are giving interviews," Kim's husband added. "The wife got a big butt and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like The Incredibles until we can finally fly."

Of course, it was only right that Kanye joined Kim for a confessional as the twosome also announced their baby no. 4 plans in the premiere.

"We have an announcement to make," the KKW Beauty boss noted to her family at dinner. "We're having a baby. We're having a boy."