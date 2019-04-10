Jennifer Lopez Addresses Those Alex Rodriguez Cheating Allegations

When it comes to her relationship, Jennifer Lopez does not need outside input.

Appearing on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, the triple threat dished on her latest role in the upcoming film, Hustlers, her new track, "Medicine" and her recent engagement that made headlines around the world.

If you've been living under a rock, the star's longtime love, Alex Rodriguez, asked her to marry him last month while on vacation and the two subsequently shared the big news on social media, sending happy shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond.

However, not everyone was thrilled for the pair, as Charlamagne tha God pointed out during the interview. "You had a hater right after your engagement though," he brought up.