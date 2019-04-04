Why Lori Loughlin's ''Actress Side'' Came Out During Court Appearance

Lori Loughlin is dealing with the college admissions scandal the only way she knows how.

The actress and her husband appeared in Boston for a court hearing in connection to the college admissions scandal on Wednesday, and Lori's behavior raised more than a few eyebrows. Upon ascending the steps of the federal courthouse, Lori was greeted by a barrage of cameras and fans trying to catch a glimpse of the star, but rather than ignore them, like Felicity Huffman did, the Fuller House star signed autographs. According to an E! News source, "She was obviously extremely nervous and the actress side of Lori came out. She doesn't know how else to be in public."

Moreover, the 54-year-old is not used to attracting attention for "something so negative," explains the insider. Now that the star is wading into what the source calls "uncharted territory" she is simply following her natural instincts. "Her natural reaction was to just smile and try to be light-hearted," the source explains. "She's always been so well loved and charming, that's the part she knows how to play in public."