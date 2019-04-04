The move isn't the only change in the royal family's logistical structure. Last month, the formation of a new household for Harry and Meghan was confirmed, ending the joint household the prince shared with older brother Prince William at Kensington Palace.

"The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new household for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of the Queen and the Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring," a royal statement announced. "The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting the Duchess since Their Royal Highnesses engagement in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the Duke and Duchess' work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage."