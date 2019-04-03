Amanda Stanton and Boyfriend Bobby Jacobs Are Taking ''Space'' in Their Relationship

Amanda Stanton, Bobby Jacobs

@aliciaminkphoto

Amanda Stanton and Bobby Jacobs are hitting the pause button on their relationship.

While the former Bachelor contestant and the professional volleyball player have been together since last spring (they made things official last May even though they had been dating two months prior), they've decided to "take some space," according to a source.

"Amanda Stanton and Bobby Jacobs are taking some space in their relationship," the insider shares with E! News. "They are still technically together as a couple and recently moved in together, but Bobby isn't staying at their new shared home right now."

Adding, "He had been gradually moving his stuff into the new place and wasn't fully moved in yet."

The 28-year-old reality TV star has two daughters, Kinsley Buonfiglio and Charlie Buonfiglio, from a previous relationship, and according to the source, Amanda "wanted [Jacobs] to slowly move in so her daughters could get used to it."

Amanda Stanton Feels "Violated" As She Reveals Man Sent Around Topless Photos of Her

"Amanda has been dealing with a lot lately, not related to her relationship with Bobby, but with the stress of moving and getting hacked in the past few weeks," the source reveals. "Her stress and anxiety has been at a high."

Amanda Stanton, Bobby Jacobs, Revolve Awards, Instagram

Amanda Stanton/Instagram

On Tuesday, the reality TV star opened up about her "rough week" and the personal issues she's been dealing with.

"The past week has been rough for me," she began her Instagram post. "I won't get into detail but my anxiety is out of control and I've been extremely stressed over some things that are completely out of my control."

"Losing sleep, having no motivation and just haven't been myself because of it. As much as I know I shouldn't stress over things that I can't control, it seems impossible," she continued her caption.

The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant revealed on her Instagram and her Stories that nude photos of herself were being sent around, which, understandably, made her feel "very violated."

Stanton recalled receiving an email "about three weeks ago," after moving into her new place, and was being blackmailed by a man who hacked into her "doctor's database from when I had my breast augmentation."

She said the hacker "had some nude photos of me, which is just stupid because they're medical photos... But he was basically asking for a lot of money and threatening to send them to everyone who I follow."

"I am just so frustrated and I feel very violated," she said.

Because of everything going on, the insider says the mom-of-two is "okay with taking space from Bobby, so she can deal with all of this at once." Adding, "They are still in touch but aren't living in the same place. Amanda still thinks Bobby is a really good guy and hopes for more clarity soon."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

