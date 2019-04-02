Amanda Stanton is opening up about the rather "rough" week she's been having.

The former Bachelor contestant revealed on her Instagram timeline and Story that nude photos of herself are being sent around, which has caused her to feel "so violated." Earlier on Tuesday, Stanton shared a photo of herself and described some of the personal issues she's been dealing with.

"The past week has been rough for me. I won't get into detail but my anxiety is out of control and I've been extremely stressed over some things that are completely out of my control," she wrote. "Losing sleep, having no motivation and just haven't been myself because of it. As much as I know I shouldn't stress over things that I can't control, it seems impossible."

She continued, "Praying that I find peace this week and if anyone else is going through something similar, I'm praying for you too. I know I don't normally post this kind of stuff but I'm going to be more real with you guys, even if it's a little scary."

That post sounded similar to one that she added to her Story later on in the morning.