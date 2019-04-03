by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 2:28 PM
Britney Spears is taking a little "me time."
The Grammy winner, who has been spending time away from the spotlight recently amid her dad's health battle, announced her indefinite work hiatus back in January. In an emotional message, Spears told her fans that she would be devoting her time to her family following her father Jamie Spears' hospitalization.
"I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say," Spears wrote on Jan. 4. "I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first… and that's the decision I had to make."
"A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died," she continued. "We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand."
The 37-year-old star concluded her post, "I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always."
On Wednesday, Spears returned to social media after a three-month hiatus, sharing a message with her fans that reads, "Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit."
She captioned the post, "We all need to take time for a little 'me time.'"
Amid her dad's health battle, TMZ and The Blast both reported on Wednesday that Spears is allegedly seeking treatment at a mental health facility.
A source also tells E! News, "She's balancing her own health as well as dealing with her father's condition."
At the time of Spears' hiatus announcement in January, E! News confirmed her dad's colon had spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery. However, as Spears mentioned in her post, he had a long road of recovery ahead of him after his hospitalization.
In March, a source offered E! News some insight into her father's recovery.
"Jamie is definitely doing better health-wise," the insider shared. "He is still recovering in Louisiana and Britney's been coming back and forth to spend time with him. She's doing okay with it all right now and is just trying to be a supportive as possible."
"Britney has had to step back for a minute and it has not been an easy thing," another source told E! News. "She has always given so much time and attention to her fans, but she has now turned all her focus and attention on all aspects of her personal life, including her family and her love life."
