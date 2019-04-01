Sophia Hutchins Praises ''Amazing Loving Partner'' Caitlyn Jenner After Birthday Celebration

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 3:52 PM

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner , 2019 Elton John Oscar Party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sophia Hutchins is celebrating another year of life with her "amazing lover" by her side.

In honor of her birthday, the 23-year-old is opening up about the things she is grateful for, and Caitlyn Jenner is getting a special shout-out. In a lengthy Instagram post, Hutchins writes, "I am so lucky to have the friends, team, and amazing loving partner I have." Aww!

Sophia continues, "I cannot wait to share this year with all of these people and so many more that wouldn't fit in this collage! Thanks for making my bday so special!"

And Caitlyn marked the special occasion with an Instagram post of her own. "Happy Birthday to my little Sophia! It was a great night last night," the 69-year-old said. "So few candles."

In the comments section, some fans even spotted a hint of PDA when Sophia thanked her "babe" for the adoring post. 

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins' Latest Pics

The pair started living together last year, but declined to call it a romantic relationship. "I wouldn't describe it as a romantic relationship," Hutchins said about her and Jenner last October. "I would describe our relationship as we're partners, we're business partners, I'm the executive director of her foundation."

However, Caitlyn views Sophia as her best friend more than anything. She previously revealed, "We do a lot of things together. We're kind of inseparable. We're the best of friends."

They first sparked rumors of a romance when the Olympic gold-medalist brought the young entrepreneur as her plus-one to the 2018 ESPYs

Since their first red carpet appearance together, the rumored couple has been through quite a lot. In November, their Malibu home was threatened by the California wildfires, which forced them to evacuate with their dogs, for fear of destruction. However, when they were given the all-clear they returned to their home and later celebrated their first Christmas together

Happy Birthday, Sophia!

