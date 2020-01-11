When the two made their red carpet debut last year, Cena shared more about his philosophy when it comes to dating and relationships.

"If I have a connection with someone, I believe we're defined by our actions, and how you treat them is a reflection on how you will treat them in the future," Cena told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

He went on, "I think when anyone was a connection with someone, and someone says like, 'Hey, there's something here, and by the way, I appreciate who you are, I appreciate who you want to be, I appreciate how you live your life,' I don't think that's gender-specific. I think that's something we all want to hear."

At the time, the 42-year-old also gushed about what it an honor it was to attend the movie premiere with "his beautiful date" by his side.

"What's truly special about this [movie premiere] is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," Cena added.

The two sparked romance rumors in March of last year.