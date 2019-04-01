Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 12:07 PM
Noah Centineo has a new To All the Boys I've Loved Before best friend: 13 Reasons Why star—and real-life pal—Ross Butler.
Netflix confirmed Butler, who plays Zach Dempsey on 13 Reasons Why and originated the role of Reggie on Riverdale, will play Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky's best friend in the To All the Boys… sequel. The news of his casting was accompanied with the above photo.
"We're thrilled to announce that the endlessly charming Ross Butler has joined the cast of the To All the Boys sequel as Trevor Pike," producer Matt Kaplan told EW. "His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can't wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen."
See how they celebrated on set below.
The real-life friendship between Butler and Centineo was on full display when the two attended a Halloween party together in 2018. Butler was dressed as X-Men character Wolverine and Centineo as Gaston from Beauty and the Beast. The video from that night…epic.
The To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel is now in production. In addition to Centineo and Butler, the movie stars Lana Condor as Lara Jean, Janel Parrish as Margot, John Corbett as Dr. Covey, Anna Cathcart as Kitty and Jordan Fisher as John Ambrose McClaren.
Find out more about the upcoming Netflix movie below.
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return or more adorable romance in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, which is currently filming. The announcement of the sequel was, of course, made in the form of a letter from Netflix.
"To All The Fans I've Loved Before, I miss you. I know it's only been a few months and I swear I wasn't trying to avoid you, I just didn't know how to answer your question without lying to you.
The truth isn't always simple or straightforward—and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out...it's true. A To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix.
And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dream stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too. So let's do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait!"
Hiro Ueno for Los Angeles Rams
Jordan Fisher has joined the cast as John Ambrose, the boy from model UN who never responded to Lara Jean's letter. Fisher is a Disney Channel alum who won DWTS season 25 and recently starred as Mark in Fox's Rent Live, so maybe John Ambrose is a great dancer.
Guess we will just be disregarding this mid-credits scene during which John Ambrose arrived at Lara Jean's house with her letter in hand, but that's fine!
Lara Jean isn't going anywhere without her older sister Margot, who also currently stars in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists on Freeform.
John Corbett and Anna Cathcart will return as Lara Jean's dad, Dr. Covey, and little sister, Kitty.
Susan Johnson, who directed the first movie, is stepping back but will still serve as executive producer on the sequel. Michael Fimognari, who was director of photography on the first movie will now direct the second.
"Directing To All The Boys I've Loved Before has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film," Johnson said in a statement. "Due to the timing of my other projects I won't be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean's story and being part of this franchise."
