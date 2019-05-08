The wait is finally over!

After much anticipation and plenty of excitement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child earlier this week in London.

"It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine," Prince Harry shared on Monday from Windsor Castle. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

The adorable baby boy named Archie Harrison joins a very special family who not only has unique titles. Some also have very important powers in London.

When it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child, they will be placed seventh in line to the British throne.

As for who gets the title beforehand, Prince Charles and Prince William receive the first two spots followed by Williams' three children. Prince Harry comes in at sixth in line, just before the royal family's newborn.