Parenting idols, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have got 'em.

While the couple haven't exactly been forthcoming about their plans for raising Baby Sussex—or really much of anything surrounding the tot's birth, save for the fact that the seven-pound, three-ounce bundle arrived early Monday morning—the tidbits they've offered about their own upbringings provide at least a hint of what type of mom and dad they envision themselves being.

Harry, for instance, seems to value the strides his late mom, Princess Diana, made to give him and older brother Prince William a childhood with at least a few hallmarks of normalcy. "She made the decision that no matter what, despite all the difficulties of growing up in that lime light and on that stage, she was going to ensure that both of us had as normal life as possible," he said in the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. "And if that means taking us for a burger every now and then or sneaking us into the cinema, or driving through the country lanes with the roof down in her old school BMW to listen to Enya."