Hannah Brown is getting a very different experience on The Bachelorette than past contestants.

The hit ABC reality series appears to be shaking things up for season 15, starring the 24-year-old Alabama native. As Colton Underwood's journey on The Bachelor came to an end on the show's season finale earlier this month, contestant Hannah B. was announced as the new star of The Bachelorette. The announcement kicked off Hannah's search for love, which started right away with some surprising twists. Shortly after the world learned who would be the star of the new season, Hannah met the first five men competing for her heart.

Then, after Hannah joked that she should hand out a rose right then and there, host Chris Harrison agreed. A shocked Hannah then had to decide who would get the first rose of the season, ultimately choosing contestant Cam after hearing his impressive rap.