Paris Jackson appears to be addressing Leaving Neverland after all.
While the famous daughter to Michael Jackson has remained silent on the HBO documentary, her latest tweets appear to take aim at the media for their coverage of the King of Pop.
"The bigger picture is your father's legacy ruined and his name smeared forever but whatever though," one follower wrote to Paris.
The message caught the 20-year-old's attention and she decided to respond.
"So....not love and peace and trying to carry that message out? tabloids and lies are the bigger picture?" Paris asked. "I'll pray for you."
"No, they want to tear his name down and stop playing his music but it's cool like who cares that he died for this," the follower replied before Paris delivered one final message.
"Yeah they do that to everyone with a good heart and tries to make a difference but do you really think that it's possible to tear his name down?" she shared. "Like do you truly believe they stand a chance? relax and have peace."
In recent days, HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary has put the spotlight on the King of Pop after Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused the singer of sexually abusing them over a period of time.
Michael's estate has denied all of the allegations and has publicly slammed the project. While Michael's kids have tried to stay quiet on the issue, Jackie Jackson previously revealed to E! News that the claims are "devastating."
"They are going through some troubling times," he shared with us. "It's painful for them."
Ultimately, many fans stand by Michael. In fact, Paris couldn't help but respond to a fan who showed their support for the Grammy winner.
"His legacy will not be ruined. His children are part of his legacy. And, his music will live forever," another follower shared. "Also, what MJ did for the world can't be ruined. The one thing he wanted was peace, and I think that is where Paris is coming from, knowing what MJ stood for."
Paris replied, "Thanks ma."