Paris Jackson appears to be addressing Leaving Neverland after all.

While the famous daughter to Michael Jackson has remained silent on the HBO documentary, her latest tweets appear to take aim at the media for their coverage of the King of Pop.

"The bigger picture is your father's legacy ruined and his name smeared forever but whatever though," one follower wrote to Paris.

The message caught the 20-year-old's attention and she decided to respond.

"So....not love and peace and trying to carry that message out? tabloids and lies are the bigger picture?" Paris asked. "I'll pray for you."