We are officially done asking for a Friends reunion.

Or more specifically we're done asking for a Friends revival. The cast can reunite all they want, but as they've all said many times, the show will never be revived.

In an interview about her career for Rolling Stone, co-creator Marta Kauffman was asked why she's so adamant that the show will never be revived, and she spoke only the truth.

"There are several reasons. One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It's not that time anymore. All we'd be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone. Two, I don't know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. [A reunion] could only disappoint. 'The One Where Everyone's Disappointed.'"

Where is the lie, we ask?