You'll Be Amazed By These Secrets About Cruel Intentions

Watch : Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals What Happened to Cruel Intentions Crucifix Necklace

Quick, turn off the TV, mom's coming!

If you grew up in the '90s or just grew up loving teen movies, you probably said something similar to that while watching Cruel Intentions, the hit 1999 film that had no interest in earning a PG-13 rating or getting along with its contemporaries, like She's All That and 10 Things I Hate About You. Can you imagine Lainey or Bianca shouting, "I want to f--k!" to their step-brother á la Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar)? They would and could never.

The iconic movie was released on March 5, 1999, and quickly become a commercial and cult favorite, a rare feat for any movie, nevertheless a drama centering on high school students, and it's still just as beloved and quoted 25 years later.

"Cruel was exciting because, for me, I look for things that'll make an impact and something that's different. And teen movies at that point were teen movies," Gellar told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the 20th anniversary in 2019. "We were coming out of a John Hughes-era and moving into these sort of frothy, romantic comedies, and to take material like Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and give it to teens and that material, it was sort of the first of its kind."