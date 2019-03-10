AKM-GSI
Happy birthday, doll!
Everyone's favorite BFF, or at least every Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan's favorite best friend, Malika Haqq turns 36 years old today! Malika, who has a twin sister named Khadijah Haqq McCray, has been Khloe Kardashian's best friend for what seems like forever, beginning when they were teens and lasting through a lot of ups and downs.
Over the years, fans have watched their friendship take hits, change with new love interests entering the picture and evolve into one of the strongest sisterhoods on reality TV and in Hollywood.
Sure, the two have their own biological sisters to lean on in times of trouble, but Malika and Khloe always have each other's back and continue to prove that their friendship can withstand anything.
This year, they took their love of one another to the next level by collaborating with Becca Cosmetics for a seven-piece beauty line called BeccaBFFs, because they are known for sharing makeup and bringing each other's fashion games to the next level.
Whether it's posing for a photo shoot together, collaborating on beauty products or traveling all over the world together, these two are in it for the long run.
In honor of Mlika's birthday, we are taking a look back at some of the pair's sweetest BFF moments, because longtime gal pals are our favorite kind of friends.
These two are ride or dies, are together through thick and thin, and always make time for the other one no matter what is going on in their own lives. They are no longer friends, they are family and we are major fans of them together!
Check out all of Malika and Khloes cute bestie moment below, and make sure to wish Malika a happy birthday today, too.
Beauty BFFs
In 2019, Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq teamed up to launch a special collection of makeup for Becca Cosmetics called BeccaBFFs proving once again that their friendship is unlike any other.
Christmas Eve Shenanigans
The best friends spent Christmas Eve together in 2018 at the Kardashian's annual holiday bash.
Holidaze
"Christmas Eve w/ my sisters ✨," Malika captioned this sister snap.
Pretty Ladies
No matter what these two are doing, they always find time to take a selfie.
Views for Days
Whether it's hiking, or wine tasting, Khloe and Malika enjoy spending as much time as possible with one another.
Ride or Die
These two go way back and we just love them together!
Showered With Love
Malika and Khloe were joined by her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray to celebrate the reality star's bridal shower in 2018.
Kisses
"You really don't have to thank people for loving you so I'll thank you for everything else... For being that morning text that shapes my day, reminding me that I'm on the right path, supporting every effort to follow my heart, blessing me with words of wisdom, encouraging my dreams (even the silly ones), laughing with me so I don't take everything so serious and helping me see myself as beautiful as you see me both inside and out," Malika wrote about her BFF. "I love you."
Snuggle Buddy
"Not 16 anymore but us crazy kids still love each other," Malika shared in 2017.
Sister Sister
When they aren't on a BFF adventure, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her BFF recruit their sisters for more fun times and wild trips.
Twinning
Khloe might be closest with Malika, but she loves a good twin date.
Khlo Money
The duo had a little too much fun playing around in Cuba...wouldn't you say?
Cigar Club
While on a trip to Cuba, the Kardashian squad did as the locals do and smoke cigars together.
Dionne & Cher
"Cher: Would you call me selfish? Dionne: No. Not to your face," Khloe captioned this saucy pic referencing Clueless best friends Dionne and Cher. "She's the D to my Cher."
Good Side
Clearly, these two don't have a bad side!
Blurry Nights
What's better than hanging out with your best friend? Adding in a few other good pals like Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross.
Vegas, Babies
In 2016, the partners in crime headed to Sin City for a little bestie getaway.
Glam Gals
"We're best friends!! We're happy! We're singing! And she's colored! (Malika wrote this caption) give me a high five!!!" Khloe shared a few years ago.
Girls' Night
Hello, gorgeous gals!
December to Remember
Malika and Khloe goofed off with Jonathan Cheban at the family's annual Christmas party in 2015.
Pajama Party
In October 2015, the two lifelong friends had a PJ party wearing matching pink pajamas.
Cuties!
Come on these photo booth pictures are too darn cute.
Taking It All In
The view from the top is always better with your favorite people by your side.
Courtside
Malika is always ready to hit up a basketball game with her BFF.
Hawaiian Getaway
"Life is good but even better when you experience it with fantastic people. ❤️," Khloe wrote on this picture from Hawaii in 2015.
Santa Baby
In 2014, the duo got themselves on the naughty list at the Kardashian Christmas bash.
Babes Who Brunch
The reality star joined her BFF and her twin sister for brunch back in 2014.
Forever Young
OMG, look how young these two ladies were!
Birthday Wishes
"We don't get old we just get better. Love you soul sista xo," Malika wrote in 2013.
Bikini Babes
Back in 2009, the sister squad sported matching bikinis while on vacation and it's so awesome.
Butterfly Besties
In 2003, the childhood friends rocked butterfly wings, because that's how they rolled.
