Happy birthday, doll!

Everyone's favorite BFF, or at least every Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan's favorite best friend, Malika Haqq turns 36 years old today! Malika, who has a twin sister named Khadijah Haqq McCray, has been Khloe Kardashian's best friend for what seems like forever, beginning when they were teens and lasting through a lot of ups and downs.

Over the years, fans have watched their friendship take hits, change with new love interests entering the picture and evolve into one of the strongest sisterhoods on reality TV and in Hollywood.

Sure, the two have their own biological sisters to lean on in times of trouble, but Malika and Khloe always have each other's back and continue to prove that their friendship can withstand anything.

This year, they took their love of one another to the next level by collaborating with Becca Cosmetics for a seven-piece beauty line called BeccaBFFs, because they are known for sharing makeup and bringing each other's fashion games to the next level.