Zayn Malik Confuses Fans With Gigi Hadid Love Tweet

What's going on between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

The on-again, off-again couple had stirred split speculation in recently months and a source told E! News in January that the 26-year-old singer and 24-year-old model "have been spending apart since early November." But on Saturday, Malik posted a rare personal tweet to Hadid, writing, "@GiGiHadid love you."

The post, which has been liked tens of thousands of times, has left many fans confused, given their history and recent rumors.

"R u hacked??" tweeted user @bradyna1996.

"Wait i thought zayn and gigi broke up wtf is happening then," tweeted user @louisasalarrie.