Why There Are No Winners in the Fight Over Leaving Neverland

"Children have the strangest adventures without being troubled by them."

That's what author J.M. Barrie wrote in his landmark 1904 novel that introduced the world to Peter Pan, a mischievous boy who wouldn't grow up, his magical island of Neverland, and the children he absconded in the night to join him there so he might not be so lonely. And Barrie's right. Children have a remarkable resilience when it comes to the oddities life throws their way.

But what happens when those children grow up to realize that those oddities were something a bit more serious and they've been left more troubled than they've ever let on? How do we react when they tell us? And what do we do about the Peter Pan who's accused of being culpable of their pain?

Those are the questions at the heart of the fight over Leaving Neverland, HBO's sobering new four-hour documentary film that aired in two-hour installments, beginning on Sunday, March 3 and concluding on Monday, March 4. In the film, director Dan Reed allows former children Wade Robson and James Safechuck, along with their families, the space to tell of their harrowing encounters with Michael Jackson, a Peter Pan of their very own and, in the process, challenge the rest of us to decide what to do with the grim possibility that a cultural icon might've also been a complete monster.