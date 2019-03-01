Justin Bieber Turns 25: Look Back at His Evolution

Can you believe Justin Bieber is 25 years old?!

The singer celebrates his birthday on Friday, although it seems as if it was just yesterday that the pop star was sporting long, choppy hair and serenading fans on YouTube. When the Canadian singer was 12, his now-manager Scooter Braun discovered his YouTube videos and showed them to Usher, who became his mentor and helped him get a record deal.

In 2010, at age 16, Bieber's breakout hit "Baby" became the most-watched music video on YouTube, the platform where it all began. More than 2 billion people have watched it to this day. Since then, Bieber has released almost a dozen top 10 songs, including No. 1 hits "Boyfriend," "What Do You Mean" and "Sorry."

In 2014, Bieber underwent some legal turmoil—he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drag racing and avoided a jail sentence. In a separate incident, he was charged with misdemeanor vandalism for pelting a neighbor's home with eggs. He got probation and paid the neighbors $80,000. Also that year, video footage of him urinating in a bucket while cursing out former President Bill Clinton went viral. Bieber later apologized.