Brie Larson Meeting a Mini Captain Marvel Will Make Your Day

Mini Me, is that you?

Brie Larson chatted with a young girl decked out in superhero gear at London's Captain Marvel premiere and it was a heartwarming sight to behold. Film critic Scott Davis took a brief video of the movie star getting interviewed by the probable-journalist-to-be, Illy.

"Are you running the carpet tonight?" Larson asked of her interviewer.

They then had a brief conversation and Illy proceeded to ask the 29-year-old an inaudible question. The two Captain Marvels later posed together on the red carpet with some fellow castmates. Marvel UK & Ireland's Twitter page also shared photos of Illy interviewing Larson's co-star Samuel L. Jackson as well. Larson retweeted Marvel's post and wrote, "She's my hero!"

That feeling is most definitely mutual.