After every playoff game leading up to his record sixth Super Bowl win this year, Tom Brady made sure to thank a certain someone.

"I first want to say hi to my wife—I love you so much, I'm coming home," he said after the New England Patriots' AFC Championship win, having also told a national audience he loved her after their divisional win. He would've said it three times, but the Patriots had a bye in the first round.

And when Brady became the player with the most championship rings in NFL history, wife Gisele Bündchenalong with their kids Benjamin and Vivianand Brady's son Jack—was right there with him. As always, win or lose.

"I'm so happy for him, he worked so hard," Gisele, her voice hoarse from cheering, told Boston's WFSB 3 as she joined her husband on the field for their third Super Bowl win as a married couple.