breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)
EXCLUSIVE!

Bradley Cooper Reveals the ''Most Humbling'' Aspect of Creating A Star Is Born at the 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's official: Bradley Cooper is far from the shallow now. 

After a whirlwind awards season, the A Star Is Born actor and director have officially reached the finish line at the 2019 Oscars. Cooper caught up with E! News as he made his way inside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday evening, where he and co-star Lady Gagawill take the stage to perform their Best Original Song-nominated track, "Shallow." 

Bradley told E!'s Giuliana Rancic he's "pretty grateful" for the opportunity, adding, "It's pretty amazing." 

So what did the A-lister learn from his first time (and certainly not the last) in the director's chair?

"Any time you put your whole heart into something, and you ask people to come along with you and watch them do it, too, it is very humbling. It is an experience that I will never forget," Cooper, who attend the Academy Awards alongside Irina Shayk and his mother, reflected. 

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

"We all just tried to work so hard, and we never gave up. And that's all I can do," he continued.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

A Star Is Born is nominated for an impressive eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography. Both Gaga and Cooper are up Best Actress and Actor in a Leading Role, respectively, as is Sam Elliott in the Supporting Role category. 

Gaga, alongside song writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, have already received critical acclaim for "Shallow" Not only did the pop star accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys, but also Best Original Song for a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards. 

Good luck to the entire cast as the 2019 Oscars officially gets underway!

After tonight's Oscars ceremony on ABC, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Bradley Cooper , Lady Gaga , Red Carpet , Awards , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Chanel, Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Instagram

Oscars 2019: Instagrams & Twitpics

Constance Wu, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Oscars 2019: Best Dressed Stars

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

2019 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Renee Zellweger, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Renee Zellweger, Sofía Vergara and More Celebrate at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Krysten Ritter, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Krysten Ritter Is Pregnant! Expecting Star Attends 2019 Oscars With Adam Granduciel

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

2019 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.