A Look Back on Lady Gaga's Biggest Moments of 2018

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 4:00 AM
It's been a very good year for Lady Gaga.
The 32-year-old singer and actress is enjoying a new kind of success these days; kudos for her acting on the silver screen.
Gaga is nominated for a 2019 Oscar for her leading role in Bradley Cooper's remake of A Star Is Born, which received a slew of Oscar nods, including one for their duet "Shallow." The movie was a big hit at the box office, earned rave reviews from critics and also received several more award nominations.
Meanwhile, Gaga's music career continued to flourish and the singer began a Las Vegas concert residency at the end of the year.
Check out Gaga's biggest moments of 2018.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Gaga and Bradley Cooper set off to promote the movie, his directiorial debut and her biggest film project. She sticks to two main talking points...
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
While promoting A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga turns heads at the prestigious event in a blush feathered gown by Valentino.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner
The star confirms her engagement to Hollywood agent Christian Carino. Sadly, they split in early 2019.
Article continues below
Neal Preston/Warner Bros.
Critics rave about the film, which earns a 90% score on RottenTomatoes and $423 million worldwide.
Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
The soundtrack of A Star Is Born, which contains the hit song "Shallow," is certified platinum.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
Lady Gaga launches her Enigma residency show at the Park Theatre at Park MGM in Las Vegas. There, she debuts a new alien alter ego.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
Gaga is nominated for two Golden Globes for A Star Is Born—one for "Shallow" and one for her leading role. The actress, who won a Golden Globe in 2016 for appearing on American Horror Story, would go on to win the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Original song, but lost the Best Actress award to Glenn Close. The actress later beats Gaga in the same category at the 2019 SAG Awards. However, both tie for Best Actress at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.
The 2019 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, February 24 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.
