Best Picture Tournament: The Winner Is...

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 7:25 AM

Titantic, The Godfather

The 2019 Oscars are almost here (they're just days away actually) and we are so ready to see which movie wins Best Picture!

Will it be A Star Is Born, Green Book, Roma, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody or Vice? We will have to wait until the Academy Awards air on Sunday, Feb. 24 for the answer, but we do have one winner for you to celebrate right now...the winner of our Best Picture Tournament!

After three weeks of voting—beginning with the last 50 years' worth of Best Picture winners—you have named a winner that truly deserves the title of being the best of the Best Picture winners.

It was a tough final round between Titanic and The Godfather, with 1,246 votes total cast from our amazing followers.

When it came down to which movie reigns supreme however, there can only be one true champion and that movie is...The Godfather!

Pre-Oscars Parties 2019

Clearly, the gangster film and its iconic lines, made fans an offer they couldn't refuse and that helped the movie come out on top.

The Godfather might've come out in 1972, but it is a timeless movie that has won over fans generation after generation and now it's our Best Picture Tournament champion forever!

Thank you for voting all month long, we couldn't have done it without you.

Now all we need to know is if the winner of this year's Best Picture category can stand up to The Godfather? We have a feeling it can't.

Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

