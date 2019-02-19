The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here...the final round for our Best Picture Tournament has begun!

After two weeks of voting, and somehow narrowing down the last 50 years of Academy Award winners for Best Picture, we now have the top two films for you to vote on. Week after week, these two movies beat out top competitors until there were only two remaining.

Last week, Titanic battled it out against The Silence of the Lambs and won to earn them a spot in this round. The Godfather on the other hand had to take on Forrest Gump, and like Forrest's (Tom Hanks) mamma always said, life is like a box of chocolates...you never know what you're gonna get!

Now, we have the ultimate face-off in the form of a vote between Titanic and The Godfather and we have no idea which one will come out on top.