If the world could be split into two camps on love—those that subscribe to the notion that when you know, you just know and the more pragmatic among us who require a bit more time and life experience to be assured we've chosen a solid life mate—well, count Hailey Baldwin firmly in the former.

That's how the model was able to confidently say yes to now-husband Justin Bieber mere weeks into resuming their romance this summer and how she managed to block out the haters that suggested she was perhaps a bit young to commit to forever. Marrying early was kind of a family thing with dad Stephen Baldwin tying the knot with graphic designer Kennya Deodato in his early twenties and sister Alaia Baldwin taking the plunge in 2017 at 24. So when she and the 24-year-old pop sensation found themselves in a New York City courthouse this September two months shy of her 22nd birthday, quietly eloping just made sense.

"I see no reason to wait," she told The Cut in an interview granted just before her spontaneous vows. "When you know it's right, it's right."