Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Settling Down: Inside Their Multi-Million Dollar House Hunt

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 1:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwinare ready to find their love nest.

The A-list couple is in the midst of a multi-million dollar house hunt, months after the newlyweds secretly eloped. A source reveals to E! News that Hailey and Justin moved out of their rental and moved into a Los Angeles hotel before the holidays. Since then, they have been looking at "houses in many different areas of L.A. in the $10-15 million range," says the insider.

Their search for the perfect Cali home took them to the Westside (or as SoCal people call it: the land west of the 405) before the Christmas season, but the source says, "They've been looking in Encino in the valley more recently." 

As for their wish list, the insider reveals they are "looking at new construction and both modern and traditional styles." 

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Marriage

While they are currently staying at a hotel, the source explains, "they are taking their time and don't seem to be in a huge rush." And what's the rush when there is turn-down and room service at your beck and call? Plus, they have their mansion in Canada should they feel the need to escape from the suite life.

According to the insider, "They spent about an hour house hunting last week both together and Hailey on her own." 

At the moment, the insider reveals they are "not working much" so they are totally able to "spend as much time as they can hanging out." And when they are together, the source shares that "they are always kissing, hugging and just loving up one another." Even if they are just running errands or grabbing a bite to eat. 

"They seem to be loving newlywed life," the source says. "They are always together and rarely apart."

If their frequent PDA isn't proof enough of their infatuation with one another, then Justin's preferred term of endearment will do it. "Justin loves calling her his wife and the way it sounds," the insider shares. 

Aww, to be young and in love!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hailey Baldwin , Justin Bieber , Real Estate , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amanda Seyfried

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Roswell, New Mexico

This Roswell, New Mexico Reunion Sure Is Filled With Tension in Premiere Sneak Peek

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella Sounds Off on Artem Chigvintsev Romance Rumors & Reveals She Talks to Ex John Cena About Her Dating Life

The Passage

The Passage on Fox: What You Need to Know About Some Changes

Meghan Markle, Birkenhead Visit

Meghan Markle Channels Princess Diana With Bold Color Combination

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Was Once Suspended From School for Humping a "Tom Cruise" Tree

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.