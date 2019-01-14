Instagram
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwinare ready to find their love nest.
The A-list couple is in the midst of a multi-million dollar house hunt, months after the newlyweds secretly eloped. A source reveals to E! News that Hailey and Justin moved out of their rental and moved into a Los Angeles hotel before the holidays. Since then, they have been looking at "houses in many different areas of L.A. in the $10-15 million range," says the insider.
Their search for the perfect Cali home took them to the Westside (or as SoCal people call it: the land west of the 405) before the Christmas season, but the source says, "They've been looking in Encino in the valley more recently."
As for their wish list, the insider reveals they are "looking at new construction and both modern and traditional styles."
While they are currently staying at a hotel, the source explains, "they are taking their time and don't seem to be in a huge rush." And what's the rush when there is turn-down and room service at your beck and call? Plus, they have their mansion in Canada should they feel the need to escape from the suite life.
According to the insider, "They spent about an hour house hunting last week both together and Hailey on her own."
At the moment, the insider reveals they are "not working much" so they are totally able to "spend as much time as they can hanging out." And when they are together, the source shares that "they are always kissing, hugging and just loving up one another." Even if they are just running errands or grabbing a bite to eat.
"They seem to be loving newlywed life," the source says. "They are always together and rarely apart."
If their frequent PDA isn't proof enough of their infatuation with one another, then Justin's preferred term of endearment will do it. "Justin loves calling her his wife and the way it sounds," the insider shares.
Aww, to be young and in love!