Hailey Baldwin was always The One!

Perhaps Beliebers should've seen Justin Bieber's proposal to the model coming from a million miles away, as a newly resurfaced interview from 2016 proves he had his heart set on Baldwin from the start.

Just as they began heating up more than two years ago, the Purpose pop star addressed the particulars of his relationship with Baldwin and even mentioned one day marrying her in a GQ magazine profile.

Bieber, now 24, described Baldwin, 21, as "someone I really love" but was honest about not wanting to settle down so quickly. "I don't want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I'm only theirs, only to be hurt in the end," he shared. "Right now in my life, I don't want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don't want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility."