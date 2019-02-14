Did Lady Gaga and Fiancé Christian Carino Split? Here's What We Know

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 1:49 PM

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino may have called it quits four months after revealing their engagement.

A source tells E! News the A Star Is Born star and her fiancé split up last week and that Christian is "desperately trying to get back together" with her.

Two separate sources, however, says the two are still together.

Fans speculated the pair broke up when Carino didn't attend the 2019 Grammys with the "Shallow" singer. In fact, Gaga didn't wear her $400,000 engagement ring to the star-studded event.

"She just wasn't wearing her ring due to performing," one source shared with us. "They have put all their wedding plans on hold until after Gaga's busy season, but still plan to get married this year." 

But at the Grammy Awards, fans also thought it was weird the 32-year-old star didn't mention her soon-to-be husband during her acceptance speech when she won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Shallow."

Photos

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino: Romance Rewind

The 2019 SAG Awards was the last time the couple was seen together at a red carpet event. They packed on the PDA at the awards ceremony, even locking lips at one point. The 32-year-old singer posed for photos with her man by her side and put her engagement ring on full display.

Before that, they attended the 2019 Golden Globes together.

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

With that in mind, about a week ago, the talent agent took to Instagram to share a blurry, intimate pic of Gaga.

"Beneath the makeup and behind the smile i am just a girl who wishes for the world. marilyn monroe," Carino captioned his post.

As of late, it appears the A Star Is Born actress isn't following the 50-year-old agent on Instagram. Although, he's still following her on the social media platform.

Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to Carino back in October at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. During her speech, she thanked her "fiancé Christian."

It's unclear, however, when the 50-year-old talent agent asked the singer to marry him.

After headlining the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the two were spotted getting cozy on the field. 

Fans of the star will remember that Gaga broke off her engagement to Taylor Kinney back in July 2016. The Chicago Fire actor popped the big question on Valentine's Day in 2015.

